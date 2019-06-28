Automobile CollectablesFeaturedMuseumsOn Tour

Gilmore Car Museum

One of Best Car Museum in the US

Richard 3 days ago
0 9 1 minute read

We recently visited the Gilmore Car Museum in Hickory Corners Michigan. We have visited auto museums from coast to coast and border to border. Some were remarkable, some forgettable but all were enjoyable. Some we have gone back to more than once. Our visit to the Gilmore was our first and it will not be our last. In our opinion, it is one of the top car museums in the Country!

The inside of the Shell Station looks like the mechanic just stepped out to do a full service fill.

There are multiple buildings on the site. Each houses a group of cars from the same manufacturer or other characteristics that tie them all to a common theme. There are no ropes or chains to keep you away from the cars and there are interpreters everywhere to answer questions and tell stories about the cars.

Some of the buildings are new construction with a barn like feel.

The Gilmore has a number of partners who build, maintain and inventory the buildings. Among these are:

  • Classic Car Club of America Museum
  • Peirce-Arrow Museum
  • Franklin Collection
  • Cadillac=LaSalle Club Museum
  • Model A Ford Museum
  • Linclol Notor car Museum
Other buildings are historical old barns that were disassembled, moved to the Gilmore Campus and reconstructed. Future posts will show you some of the gorgeous insides with the cars on display. This particular building is multistory with a ramp built to get cars to the 2nd floor!

If the museums are not enough for you, during the summer nearly every weekend is filled with special car club car shows!

One of the new Club buildings.

Before we get to all the gorgeous cars at the Gilmore we want you to experience the grounds and buildings that house the cars and collections of hood ornaments, Disney movie set and more.

My favorite buildings on the site were the authentic old car dealerships.

Here is a list of the buildings on the grounds:

  • Heritage Center
  • 1930s Gallery
  • 1950s/60s Gallery
  • Baum Gallery, Born to Perform
  • Franklin Collection
  • Model a Ford Museum
  • Cadillac-LaSalle Club Museum
  • Lincoln Motorcar Heritage Museum
  • Steam Barn, Barn Finds: Found Treasures
  • Campania Barn
  • Pierce=Arrow Museum
  • Classic Car Club of America Museum
  • Train Depot
  • Train Switch Tower
  • Motorcycle Gallery
  • Pedal Car Barn
  • Shell Station
  • Carriage House
  • Blue Moon Diner
  • Midwest Miniatures Museum
The entire Gilmore campus is built on a grid street pattern. This is looking out of one museum to one of the new “old” car dealerships.
I loved this old Cadillac Dealership.
The Gilmore Campus is like a big park. Great for families, car shows and relaxing some sore feet from touring all the displays.
One of my favorites is this old restored Diner that is also open for meals and is a great place to eat, cool down and relax.
Tags
Show More

Richard

I grew up and lived in Iowa for nearly 40 years before moving to Southern California and now live in Tennessee. I have been into cars since I was old enough to remember. I don't have a brand loyalty although I do prefer American Muscle especially the 1969/1970 NASCAR Aero Cars. (Check our our www.TalladegaSpoilerRegistry.com page) As long as it has four wheels on it I get excited. Few men are lucky enough to be able to share their passion for cars with the woman they love. Fortunately, my wife Katriana is also a gear head and many of our activities revolve around the cars. We have a small collection that includes at least one car from each of the Big Three. Katrina prefers all original cars while I like to modify them so we have a few of each. When we aren't playing with cars we are out with our miniature donkeys. You can see more about that part of our lives at http://www.LegendaryFarms.com.

Related Articles

Richard Petty Comic; Part 2

1 week ago

Richard Petty Story

2 weeks ago

Don Nicholson Mustang 428 Cobra Jet

3 weeks ago

1963 Chrysler Turbine Car

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close