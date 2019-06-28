Gilmore Car Museum
One of Best Car Museum in the US
We recently visited the Gilmore Car Museum in Hickory Corners Michigan. We have visited auto museums from coast to coast and border to border. Some were remarkable, some forgettable but all were enjoyable. Some we have gone back to more than once. Our visit to the Gilmore was our first and it will not be our last. In our opinion, it is one of the top car museums in the Country!
There are multiple buildings on the site. Each houses a group of cars from the same manufacturer or other characteristics that tie them all to a common theme. There are no ropes or chains to keep you away from the cars and there are interpreters everywhere to answer questions and tell stories about the cars.
The Gilmore has a number of partners who build, maintain and inventory the buildings. Among these are:
- Classic Car Club of America Museum
- Peirce-Arrow Museum
- Franklin Collection
- Cadillac=LaSalle Club Museum
- Model A Ford Museum
- Linclol Notor car Museum
If the museums are not enough for you, during the summer nearly every weekend is filled with special car club car shows!
Before we get to all the gorgeous cars at the Gilmore we want you to experience the grounds and buildings that house the cars and collections of hood ornaments, Disney movie set and more.
Here is a list of the buildings on the grounds:
- Heritage Center
- 1930s Gallery
- 1950s/60s Gallery
- Baum Gallery, Born to Perform
- Franklin Collection
- Model a Ford Museum
- Cadillac-LaSalle Club Museum
- Lincoln Motorcar Heritage Museum
- Steam Barn, Barn Finds: Found Treasures
- Campania Barn
- Pierce=Arrow Museum
- Classic Car Club of America Museum
- Train Depot
- Train Switch Tower
- Motorcycle Gallery
- Pedal Car Barn
- Shell Station
- Carriage House
- Blue Moon Diner
- Midwest Miniatures Museum