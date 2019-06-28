We recently visited the Gilmore Car Museum in Hickory Corners Michigan. We have visited auto museums from coast to coast and border to border. Some were remarkable, some forgettable but all were enjoyable. Some we have gone back to more than once. Our visit to the Gilmore was our first and it will not be our last. In our opinion, it is one of the top car museums in the Country!

The inside of the Shell Station looks like the mechanic just stepped out to do a full service fill.

There are multiple buildings on the site. Each houses a group of cars from the same manufacturer or other characteristics that tie them all to a common theme. There are no ropes or chains to keep you away from the cars and there are interpreters everywhere to answer questions and tell stories about the cars.

Some of the buildings are new construction with a barn like feel.

The Gilmore has a number of partners who build, maintain and inventory the buildings. Among these are:

Classic Car Club of America Museum

Peirce-Arrow Museum

Franklin Collection

Cadillac=LaSalle Club Museum

Model A Ford Museum

Linclol Notor car Museum

Other buildings are historical old barns that were disassembled, moved to the Gilmore Campus and reconstructed. Future posts will show you some of the gorgeous insides with the cars on display. This particular building is multistory with a ramp built to get cars to the 2nd floor!

If the museums are not enough for you, during the summer nearly every weekend is filled with special car club car shows!

One of the new Club buildings.

Before we get to all the gorgeous cars at the Gilmore we want you to experience the grounds and buildings that house the cars and collections of hood ornaments, Disney movie set and more.

My favorite buildings on the site were the authentic old car dealerships.

Here is a list of the buildings on the grounds:

Heritage Center

1930s Gallery

1950s/60s Gallery

Baum Gallery, Born to Perform

Franklin Collection

Model a Ford Museum

Cadillac-LaSalle Club Museum

Lincoln Motorcar Heritage Museum

Steam Barn, Barn Finds: Found Treasures

Campania Barn

Pierce=Arrow Museum

Classic Car Club of America Museum

Train Depot

Train Switch Tower

Motorcycle Gallery

Pedal Car Barn

Shell Station

Carriage House

Blue Moon Diner

Midwest Miniatures Museum

The entire Gilmore campus is built on a grid street pattern. This is looking out of one museum to one of the new “old” car dealerships.

I loved this old Cadillac Dealership.

The Gilmore Campus is like a big park. Great for families, car shows and relaxing some sore feet from touring all the displays.