Richard Petty Story
Part 1: His Story in a Comic Book
Richard Petty is arguably the greatest of all NASCAR racers. He won 200 races and seven Championships! Combine a story of King Richard and a comic book and you get a quick story of his racing career.
When NASCAR racing was King and growing rapidly Vortex Comics was the Official comics of NASCAR. They created a series of Legends of NASCAR collector comics. We are going to post complete versions of some of those comics. This post brings you the Richard Petty Story in comic book form.