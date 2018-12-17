North Carolina Auto Racing Hall of Fame Mooresville NC

Richard | Dec 17, 2018 | Comments 0

It seems that my wife and I can’t take a trip without finding a good car museum to visit. This one, the North Carolina Auto Racing Hall of Fame in Mooresville NC, was a very pleasant surprised. I always try to check out a museum’s web site prior to a visit. I must admit that when I looked at the North Carolina Auto Racing Hall of Fame’s web site I was impressed with its appearance but was left with the impression that they really didn’t have many cars in the Museum. I am not sure why that is but it might simply be that their site lacks a single photo of the overall collection of cars.

The Museum is excellent but has far fewer cars than the neighboring Memory Lane Museum. Although the Memory Lane Museum has more cars, the quality of the cars and displays is far inferior. My wife preferred the quantity of Memory Lane while I far preferred the quality of the cars and displays at the North Carolina Auto Racing Hall of Fame. My suggestion, see both! They are minutes apart and the admission fees are not great.

The photos below will give you a better feel for the Museum than will their own web site.

If you have a car museum you would like us to visit and cover on this site please leave us a comment below with the name, location and contact information for the museum.