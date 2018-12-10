Memory Lane Museum
Richard | Dec 10, 2018 | Comments 0
While participating in the Trump Charlotte Concours d’Elegance in 2018 we took time out to visit the Memory Lane Museum in Mooresville NC. Their web site suggest a little more than the museum delivers. It is contained in a large building and has a lot of cars and related “stuff” in it but the displays are poorly kept. When we arrived, late morning, they had to turn the lights on because no one else had yet visited that day. Don’t let this criticism stop you from visiting. Although there are far better museums you can visit in the Mooresville area and other areas this one does have some interesting cars.
Below are some photos for you. However, do not get too excited about all the rare race cars. Although they are cool to look at do not use them as a guide for how you should restore yours or even how they actually looked back in the day. I am not an expert on vintage NASCAR restorations but I can tell you these, for the most part, are poorly and cheaply restored (created?).
There is an interesting funny car Torino dragster, Richard Petty’s first race car (wrecked beyond recognition) and other historical items. Enjoy but don’t accept everything for what it is represented to be.
See who Marty Robbins is.
