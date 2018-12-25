Road Rage or Car Addiction?
Richard | Dec 25, 2018 | Comments 0
I have been in love with cars since I was old enough to have memories. It started with toy cars and evolved into real cars as soon as I was old enough to know the difference. At 14 I had a learners permit, at 15 I had a car and at 16 I had a real driver’s license. Then the car addiction took over. Although controllable, there are times it still takes over. The following video is vintage but still relevant today.
If you are a Car Guy or Car Gal (you wouldn’t be reading this if you weren’t) then you will see yourself in this video at some point. When I saw this I felt like it was my life story!
At some point in my life I think I lived through almost every situation in this video.
Enjoy.
About the Author: I grew up and lived in Iowa for nearly 40 years before moving to Southern California and now live in Tennessee. I have been into cars since I was old enough to remember. I don't have a brand loyalty although I do prefer American Muscle especially the 1969/1970 NASCAR Aero Cars. (Check our our www.TalladegaSpoilerRegistry.com page) As long as it has four wheels on it I get excited. Few men are lucky enough to be able to share their passion for cars with the woman they love. Fortunately, my wife Katriana is also a gear head and many of our activities revolve around the cars. We have a small collection that includes at least one car from each of the Big Three. Katrina prefers all original cars while I like to modify them so we have a few of each. When we aren't playing with cars we are out with our miniature donkeys. You can see more about that part of our lives at http://www.LegendaryFarms.com.