Trump Charlotte Concours d’Elegance 2018
Richard | Nov 12, 2018 | Comments 0
We just returned from the 2018 Trump Concours d’Elegance held at the Trump Golf Course in Mooresville NC. The site is on the shores of Lake Norman, the largest man made lake in the US. It is a beautiful area. The weather before the show was terrible but on the day of the event it was fabulous. This was with out a doubt one of the best organized events we have attended. Not only were the volunteers helpful and friendly they were everywhere. My wife and I never had a bad situation during the entire three days we were on site. Leading up to the event the email communications were the best I have ever seen. The day before I asked several email questions and had responses within minutes.
The grounds and facilities are top notch and just absolutely beautiful and the food was outstanding. I have not one bad thing to say about the event. The weather was raining up to the day of the Concours requiring the entire show field to be rearranged and cars moved to different locations. What could have been a real disaster was handled calmly, professionally and rapidly. My hat is off to everyone involved.
Most importantly, the cars attending were also outstanding with examples of some very rare and expensive collector cars in every class. My wife and I always try to pick our favorite car at any show and it was impossible at the Trump Charlotte Concours d’Elegance 2018 even!
Next time I will post some of out favorite cars but for now there is one more thing; we were showing our 1969 Dodge Daytona and it received one of only 4 Special Awards handed out at the Show. We received the Sponsor’s Award presented by Streetside Classics who was the Presenting Sponsor for the event!
