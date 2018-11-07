Barn Find to Project Car

Richard | Nov 07, 2018 | Comments 0

In our last Post we told you about our Barn Find page and told you that most Barn Finds are really pasture finds that are too far gone to restore. This time I want to tell you not to loose hope and to always check out all the leads you hear. Over the past ten years or so I have actually found at least three really good Barn Finds. Two were actually in real barns! The other was in a garage having just been liberated from an eighteen wheeler trailer in the desert!

Each of these cars became project cars for us and were restored to various levels of finish. The first was a 1969 AMC AMX. The second was a 1969 Dodge Charger Daytona and the third was a 1955 Dodge Royal.

I have included photos of how and where the cars were found when I first saw them. Over the next few weeks I will be giving you a recap of what happened next to each car.

Barn Find yard art is great but what is even better is when that Barn Find turns into a Best In Show! Come back for the rest of the story.

This Barn Find Project is not complete but is getting very close.

We will tell you more about these project over the next few weeks.