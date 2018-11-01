Richard | Nov 01, 2018 | Comments 0

Over the past few years the term “Barn Finds” has grown to include just about anything that doesn’t have a current license plate on it! A true Barn Find from my perspective is that immaculate, unrestored classic car that has not seen daylight in the past 30 years. More Barn Finds today are found in pastures than in barns or even garages. Most are so far gone that restoration is not practical. They are good yard art and that is about all.

We have a page on this site dedicated to Barn Finds. This page does not follow my own definition of stored, immaculate original but does include mostly “pasture finds”.

When I was a kid, I loved to ride my bicycle down to the local junk yard and ask permission to just walk around and look at all the totaled out hulks sitting in their yard. My buddy and I would try to figure out what caused all the damage to some and question why others that looked like they should be able to drive away with some good tires were sitting there.

If you enjoy these kinds of cars and images take a look at our web page and some of the new additions we just added to it. I have include just a couple of examples here to give you a hint of what you will find.