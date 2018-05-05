Ordering a 1969 Ford

Richard | May 05, 2018 | Comments 0

Back in the day dealers did not stock nearly as many cars as they do today. At that time ordering a car just the way you wanted it was very common. There were few option packages and you picked individual options to customize your car to just the way you wanted it, or more likely, the way you could afford it. No wonder there are so many 1 0f 1 cars today!

When you walked into your local Ford dealer in 1969 to order your car you likely had visited the dealer sometime before and picked up one of their “Better Ideas from Ford” brochures. You had your choice of a full size Ford, mid-sized or compact plus the Mustang. 1969 was a very different time from 2018 in many ways. This Ford brochure represents not only the cars and options available but also a snap shot of the 1969 life style; from the wild paisley prints, the vivid colors, dance moves this Ford sales printed brochure says it all.

You can go through this booklet and design the options your Ford had to have to be cool in 1969.

How would you have designed your 1969 Ford?

