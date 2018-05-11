1966 to 1977 Ford Bronco Replacement Parts

Richard | May 11, 2018 | Comments 0

LONG BEACH, Calif. – United Pacific Industries has expanded its 1966 to 1977 Ford Bronco offerings with three new replacement parts products, which are ideal for restorations.

New door shells are die stamped steel and have undergone extensive research, development and testing to ensure a perfect fit on the original vehicle. Featuring all of the original 1966 to 1977 Ford Bronco contour detailing, the door shells come individually based on left hand or right hand doors. Two product numbers are offered for 1966 to 1967 Broncos: #110370 for right hand and #110371 for left hand. In addition, United Pacific offers two product numbers for 1968 to 1977 Broncos: #110372 for right hand door shells and #110373 for left hand.



The company also created a Firewall Kit, #110535, comprised of high-quality steel. With all of the original 1966 contour details and cutouts, the Firewall Kit is designed to fit the vehicle in exact position with ease. Included in the kit is everything the user needs to assemble the Bronco’s firewall on their own: left and right kick panels, left and right dash panels, upper and lower dash panel and a cowl lower panel. All panels are coated with weldable primer and ready to be welded prior to install.



In addition, the final new product offering, #110369, is the fixture-welded ready-to-install 1966 to 1977 Ford Bronco Firewall Assembly. With die-stamped high-quality steel and weldable primer coating, the Firewall Assembly features the original 1966 contour details and cutouts. Firewall Assembly comes pre-assembled as a replacement unit, allowing the user to simply drop the firewall into the restoration, saving time.



“The founder of United Pacific Industries was a passionate hot rodder who decided to offer high-quality parts that restorers need to rebuild their classic vehicles. We save our customers time and effort because they don’t have to search through junkyards or worry about rusted parts,” said Jai Baek, Marketing and Creative Director for United Pacific Industries. “Our 1966 to 1977 Ford Bronco parts are easy to install and fit as exact replacement parts. We’ve removed the frustration from the restoration process with our products.”

About United Pacific Industries

United Pacific Industries is a leading manufacturer of heavy duty truck and classic vehicle parts. With parts engineered with superior reliability to meet the demands of customers and automotive enthusiasts, United Pacific sets the standard for quality, design and innovation. More than 20,000 parts are available from United Pacific for big rigs and classic cars. For more information, call 866.327.5288 or visit UPauto.com. Follow United Pacific: facebook.com/UPcarparts or Instagram: @unitedpacific.