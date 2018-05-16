1969 Mercury Cyclone Spoiler For Sale

After 12 years of ownership Katrina and I have reluctantly decided to part with one of our beloved aero cars. The car is a 1969 Mercury Cyclone Cale Yarborough Spoiler 428CJ Ram Air with C6 automatic, PS, PB and AM radio, original factory bench seat and door panels. We had a rotisserie restoration completed approximately 9 years ago on a nearly rust free car! It has accumulated around 1,000 miles since then and has always been garaged in our climate controlled show room. It has even spent over a year on display at the Floyd Garrett Muscle Car Museum in Pigeon Forge, TN. A complete photographic record of the restoration is available to serious potential buyers. To read a little more about this rare car, Click Here.

This is a very rare opportunity to own one of the rarest aero cars produced and one with a great pedigree. Only 617 Cale Yarborough Spoilers were built. Of those there were only 28 Cale cars with the 428 CJ Ram Air and C6. Only 41 Ram Air Cale cars were built in total. (Numbers supplied by Marti Automotive.) The Registry has verified only 14 R Code Cale cars with only 6 R Code Cale Cars Registered!

This Spoiler has to have one of, if not the best provenance, of any known Cale Spoiler out there. Consider the following:

PROVENANCE:

–Original Build sheet;

–Marti Report;

–Special Marti research report documenting the number of Cale Yarborough 428 CJ Ram Air cars at 41;

–Ford 999 Report;

–Mustang and Fords Magazine Editor’s Choice Bowling Green All Ford Show 2007;

–Mustang and Fords Magazine 6 page Feature article, April 2008;

–Mustang and Fords Magazine Editor’s Feature February 2008;

–Muscle Car TV; Featured Car 2007; This car was featured in several episodes of PowerBlock or Muscle Car TV over the years and DVDs of the shows are included.

–PowerBlock TV 2007;

–Muscle Cars Magazine 2007 David Newhardt Motorbooks calendar; December car; Copy will be included;

-Appeared in Good Guys Gazette in 2007;

–Muscle Car Enthusiast Magazine; Article picture Feb. 2008;

–ESPN2 Mother’s Car TV Show 2007; DVD will be included-Numerous Ford memos and info sheets on Spoilers/Spoiler IIs;

-Feature Car in Art of the Muscle Car Motorbooks, 2009; This large “coffee table book” is still available in two versions. A copy will be included.

-Displayed, by request, at the Floyd Garrett Muscle Car Museum for over a year.