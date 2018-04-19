Console Pad Reproduction

Richard | Apr 19, 2018 | Comments 0

If you own a 1968 or 1969 Ford Torino or Mercury Cyclone with bucket seats and console listen up! You may or may not be familiar with Marty Burke Motor sports but you should be. Owner, Marty Burke, is truly devoted to the 68/69 Fairlane/Talladega and Cyclone cars. He demonstrates it repeatedly with his actions and informational comments. He is always the perfect gentleman in his discussions with beginners and those long timers who maybe less knowledgeable, like me, than he about these cars.

You should know that he invests his own time and money to research, develop and produce Ford endorsed excellent quality reproduction parts for these cars. I have a number of his reproductions on my cars. They are all parts unavailable from any other source that I am aware of.

The latest release from Marty Burke Motorsports is C9OZ-6306024 a console pad. It is an excellent reproduction pad just like the original. Like most such interior items on the market it only comes in black. However, these came easily be dyed/tinted/painted to match the color of your interior.

These will fit and are correct for the 1968-71 Torino and Cyclone. At $145.00 plus shipping there is no excuse to not replace your worn out one.

Contact Marty at mburke6662@aol.com.