1969 Torino and Talladega Restoration Resources

Our sister site the www.TalladegaSpoilerRegistry.com mad a major change. For enthusiasts undertaking either a major or minor restoration of a 1969 Ford Torino or especially a Ford Talladega it has been extremely difficult to find technical information and resources on these cars. Recently that site completely redid their Forum with new software and more user friendly procedures. In addition they now have posted a new set of pages that have been under development for months. They are still not perfect and will never be complete, but they are a skeleton on which the site can continue to build needed restoration information.

A new “button” has been added to the top of the site. It is called “Talladega Restoration Tips”! On this set of pages they hope to eventually link all Talladega related information by major component such as engine, body, interior etc. Much of this information will also apply to the Torino and a lesser amount to the Mercury Cyclone.

This information has been gathered from their web site articles, information submitted by their Team Members and Forum posts. Every attempt will be made to keep the pages current. Unfortunately, this is a manual, time consuming process. If you are into the 1968 and 1969 Ford Torino, Talladega or Mercury Cyclone we suggest you check it out and let them know what you think.

What do you think, would you like to see something similar on this site for other years, makes or models of collector cars? Do you know of links we can add to our site that has similar information that will be beneficial to our reader? If so use the information below to contact us.

IF YOU HAVE INFORMATION YOU WOULD LIKE TO CONTRIBUTE PLEASE SEND IT TO ME AT RFLEENER@COMCAST.NET AND I WILL EVENTUALLY GET IT POSTED.

If this is well received and useful please let me know.

I also encourage you to revisit their Forum and try out the new features and procedures. Do you think these is a place and use for a Forum page on this site? Let me know.