Private Car Collection
Richard | Mar 15, 2018 | Comments 0
Without a doubt, Tennessee is a State with lots of car enthusiasts. I am sure every State in the Union has some outstanding private collections. Tennessee and especially Middle Tennessee seems to have more than usual. We had an opportunity to again visit one of the very best. Unlike most which feature authentic restorations this one contains a large variety. There are outstanding original restorations, restomods and wild customs and mild street cars. There is something for every one to fall in love with. AND, all are driven on a regular basis!
The photos below are just a small sampling of all the cars in this private collection just outside of Nashville. This is NOT open to the general public so don’t ask. We have been fortunate enough to visit this one three times and it changes significantly each time we visit and never gets old. The estate it sits within is equally massive and impressive.
Click on any image and then click on it again to see it as a larger image.
About the Author: I grew up and lived in Iowa for nearly 40 years before moving to Southern California and now live in Tennessee. I have been into cars since I was old enough to remember. I don't have a brand loyalty although I do prefer American Muscle especially the 1969/1970 NASCAR Aero Cars. (Check our our www.TalladegaSpoilerRegistry.com page) As long as it has four wheels on it I get excited. Few men are lucky enough to be able to share their passion for cars with the woman they love. Fortunately, my wife Katriana is also a gear head and many of our activities revolve around the cars. We have a small collection that includes at least one car from each of the Big Three. Katrina prefers all original cars while I like to modify them so we have a few of each. When we aren't playing with cars we are out with our miniature donkeys. You can see more about that part of our lives at http://www.LegendaryFarms.com.