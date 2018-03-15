Private Car Collection

Richard | Mar 15, 2018 | Comments 0

Without a doubt, Tennessee is a State with lots of car enthusiasts. I am sure every State in the Union has some outstanding private collections. Tennessee and especially Middle Tennessee seems to have more than usual. We had an opportunity to again visit one of the very best. Unlike most which feature authentic restorations this one contains a large variety. There are outstanding original restorations, restomods and wild customs and mild street cars. There is something for every one to fall in love with. AND, all are driven on a regular basis!

The photos below are just a small sampling of all the cars in this private collection just outside of Nashville. This is NOT open to the general public so don’t ask. We have been fortunate enough to visit this one three times and it changes significantly each time we visit and never gets old. The estate it sits within is equally massive and impressive.

Click on any image and then click on it again to see it as a larger image.