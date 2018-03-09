National Car and Truck Museum Auburn, Indiana
When my wife and I travel if we are anywhere near a quality car museum we try to make time for a detour to visit it. We have been to Auburn Indiana several times but never seemed to have the extra time to visit the National Car and Truck Museum which is located directly behind the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Museum. Both buildings are part of the former Auburn manufacturing facility.
On a recent trip to pick up a new enclosed car hauler we planned in an extra day to visit both museums. We were not disappointed with either one and highly recommend both. We highly encourage anyone traveling through that area to visit both. If you do, visit the Aubrun Cord Duesenberg Museum first. Their admission ticket includes a discount off admission on the National Car and Truck Museum.
The star attraction in the National Car and Truck Museum for us had to be the GM Futureliner! This vehicle made its mark on the televised car auctions a few years ago when it was sold at Barrett Jackson for a cool four million dollars. We will give you more details on it in a future Post.
The other cars in the museum run the range from TV Star Cars like the General Lee Charger that was used in the opening scene of the Dukes of Hazard and still wears all of its career ending damage from that jump; to the most beautiful pedal cars you have ever seen; to 1930’s restorations to drool over; to land speed record holder eighteen wheeler trucks.
The following are just a brief overview of some of the fantastic cars and trucks in the collection.
The following are NOT REAL cars they are all miniature PEDAL CARS!
About the Author: I grew up and lived in Iowa for nearly 40 years before moving to Southern California and now live in Tennessee. I have been into cars since I was old enough to remember. I don't have a brand loyalty although I do prefer American Muscle especially the 1969/1970 NASCAR Aero Cars. (Check our our www.TalladegaSpoilerRegistry.com page) As long as it has four wheels on it I get excited. Few men are lucky enough to be able to share their passion for cars with the woman they love. Fortunately, my wife Katriana is also a gear head and many of our activities revolve around the cars. We have a small collection that includes at least one car from each of the Big Three. Katrina prefers all original cars while I like to modify them so we have a few of each. When we aren't playing with cars we are out with our miniature donkeys. You can see more about that part of our lives at http://www.LegendaryFarms.com.