National Car and Truck Museum Auburn, Indiana

When my wife and I travel if we are anywhere near a quality car museum we try to make time for a detour to visit it. We have been to Auburn Indiana several times but never seemed to have the extra time to visit the National Car and Truck Museum which is located directly behind the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Museum. Both buildings are part of the former Auburn manufacturing facility.

On a recent trip to pick up a new enclosed car hauler we planned in an extra day to visit both museums. We were not disappointed with either one and highly recommend both. We highly encourage anyone traveling through that area to visit both. If you do, visit the Aubrun Cord Duesenberg Museum first. Their admission ticket includes a discount off admission on the National Car and Truck Museum.

The star attraction in the National Car and Truck Museum for us had to be the GM Futureliner! This vehicle made its mark on the televised car auctions a few years ago when it was sold at Barrett Jackson for a cool four million dollars. We will give you more details on it in a future Post.

The other cars in the museum run the range from TV Star Cars like the General Lee Charger that was used in the opening scene of the Dukes of Hazard and still wears all of its career ending damage from that jump; to the most beautiful pedal cars you have ever seen; to 1930’s restorations to drool over; to land speed record holder eighteen wheeler trucks.

The following are just a brief overview of some of the fantastic cars and trucks in the collection.

The following are NOT REAL cars they are all miniature PEDAL CARS!