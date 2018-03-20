Auburn Cord Duesenberg Museum 2018
Richard | Mar 20, 2018
I have visited the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Museum more than once and still walk away amazed at the cars that were manufactured by these companies. I can’t even imagine what their respective product lines would look like today if they had survived.
If you are ever in the vicinity of Auburn Indiana please take a visit to this museum even if you are not a old car enthusiast the original Art Deco architecture of the building is worth the visit. This is the original manufacturing, design and show room. It is a far cry from today’s glass and chrome buildings.
The following are only a few of my favorite cars. There were only a handful that I didn’t want to simply stand and admire. Fortunately, there was always another car that was just as appealing in the corner of my eye and off I went.
If you have a favorite car museum, large or small, you would like us to visit drop me an email at rfleener@comcast.net and we will add it to our list. As we travel the Country we will try to give it a visit.
