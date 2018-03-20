The Mission of our site is to provide information on collecting cars to make you a more informed and happier collector. It is important for a car collector to enjoy their muscle cars, sports cars, hot rods or rat rods in a way that makes them happy, We will bring you the stories behind the owners and the cars. The stories about how the collector cars were acquired, about the breakdowns, about the special trips and especially about the people encountered along the way.

Auburn Cord Duesenberg Museum 2018

| Mar 20, 2018 | Comments 0

I have visited the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Museum more than once and still walk away amazed at the cars that were manufactured by these companies. I can’t even imagine what their respective product lines would look like today if they had survived.

If you are ever in the vicinity of Auburn Indiana please take a visit to this museum even if you are not a old car enthusiast the original Art Deco architecture of the building is worth the visit. This is the original manufacturing, design and show room. It is a far cry from today’s glass and chrome buildings.

The following are only a few of my favorite cars. There were only a handful that I didn’t want to simply stand and admire. Fortunately, there was always another car that was just as appealing in the corner of my eye and off I went.

If you have a favorite car museum, large or small, you would like us to visit drop me an email at rfleener@comcast.net and we will add it to our list. As we travel the Country we will try to give it a visit.

About the Author: I grew up and lived in Iowa for nearly 40 years before moving to Southern California and now live in Tennessee. I have been into cars since I was old enough to remember. I don't have a brand loyalty although I do prefer American Muscle especially the 1969/1970 NASCAR Aero Cars. (Check our our www.TalladegaSpoilerRegistry.com page) As long as it has four wheels on it I get excited. Few men are lucky enough to be able to share their passion for cars with the woman they love. Fortunately, my wife Katriana is also a gear head and many of our activities revolve around the cars. We have a small collection that includes at least one car from each of the Big Three. Katrina prefers all original cars while I like to modify them so we have a few of each. When we aren't playing with cars we are out with our miniature donkeys. You can see more about that part of our lives at http://www.LegendaryFarms.com.

