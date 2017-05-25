Nashville Good Guys 2017

Richard | May 25, 2017 | Comments 0

Good Guys were back in Nashville for 2017 and there were a lot a fine cars present but it seemed like the count was down from a few years ago. Although it was a unique situation the planning for this event left something to be desired. In someone’s wisdom a special Titans’ Marathon and the Good Guys event were both scheduled for the same Saturday in May. The gates to Good Guys were actually closed to spectators and participants from 7 am until 8:30 am on Saturday. Since we were driving in 60 from our home we opted to go for the 8:30 arrival. There was no way we could get there before 7.

The result was there was a long line of traffic waiting to get in. We were pulling a trailer and had to wait and then when we got to Registration (we were pre-registered but you still need to register it just takes a little less time) the trailer lot we were designated for was full. We were first told to park in one lot but before we left we were told that one was full also and go to a third lot. When we got there (every stop had a long line) we were told to go to a fourth lot and try it!

From the time we got to the show grounds until we got our trailer parked was over two hours! Then we had to get back in those same lines to get the car into the show! Then you had to drive around to find a parking space. We did not go back on Sunday and will not go back again for sometime.

There were some outstanding cars and we had a constant crowd around our car all day with many thanking us for bringing it to the show. Unfortunately, I forget that Good Guys is primarily a hot rod and custom car show. Restored muscle cars are really not the feature for them.

Here are some of our favorite cars from the show. There were far more outstanding rides at the show but these are the ones that caught my eye. One Corvette really sent me over the edge and we will feature it shortly on this site.