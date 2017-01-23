The Mission of our site is to provide information on collecting cars to make you a more informed and happier collector. It is important for a car collector to enjoy their muscle cars, sports cars, hot rods or rat rods in a way that makes them happy, We will bring you the stories behind the owners and the cars. The stories about how the collector cars were acquired, about the breakdowns, about the special trips and especially about the people encountered along the way.

Patch Panels for 68/69 Mercury Cyclone

| Jan 23, 2017 | Comments 0

Here is the patch for the area in front of the rear wheel well. The Dr. also has one for the wheel well opening, wheel well and the area behind the wheel well!

If you would like to reach Dr. Cyclone, Tom Wilson, you can do so by phone or text 770-757-1508.

If you would like to reach Dr. Cyclone, Tom Wilson, you can do so by phone or text 770-757-1508.

It seems like if you are restoring a Mustang, Camaro or any number of more common muscle cars finding patch panels is not an issue. Heck, you can purchase complete reproduction bodies for many cars today. However, if your taste runs a little more out of the normal Tri-Five Chevy crowd or similar your choice for patch panels means make it or use a salvaged part.

One such car is the 1968/1969 Mercury Cyclones. There are even parts available for its sister car the Ford Fairlane/Torino but nothing for the Cyclone. Why? In 1968 and 1969 Ford built 738,698 Torino and Fairlane cars. During that sime time period Mercury built a total of only 22,771 Cyclones! That is approximately 3% of the total Torino/Fairlane production. Now you understand why no big manufacturer makes interior or body panels for a 68/69 Cyclone. There just is not enough of them left to justify the tooling!

In 1969 only 9,143 Cyclones of all variations were produced. By comparison Ford built 299,824 Mustangs and Chevrolet built 243,085 Camaros. It is not uncommon to hear car show announcers on TV say how rare the 1969 Z28 Camaro is. Well, they built 20,302 Z28 Camaros in 1969. That is just slightly less than all 1968 and 1969 Cyclone production. According to Kevin Marti, there were 503 Mercury Cyclone Spoiler IIs built and 969 Mercury Cyclone Spoilers built for a total of 1,472 cars. That’s it, that’s all!. That means that for every Spoiler or Spoiler II built, Chevrolet built 13.8 1969 Z28s! Drop that fact on your Camaro Z28 loving friends when they tell you how rare their car is.

1968 and 1969 Mercury Cyclone parts have just not been available. This has had the impact of even a lower percentage of the cars being restored. UNTIL NOW!

Here is a replacement patch he produced for the cowl vents that ALWAYS rust out on these cars!



Dr. Cyclone, Tom Wilson, is a big fan of the Mercury Cyclone. He also makes body restoration panels for WWII B17 airplanes. When he isn’t making parts for the sky he is making them for his growing Cyclone collection. He really likes the Cyclone Spoilers/Spoiler IIs and Color Code cars. (If you want to know more about these Nascar Aero Warriors visit www.TalladegaSpoilerRegistry.com and look around. There is a wealth of information available there.)

Dr. Cyclone as he is known by his Mercury buddies, has already develop many body cures for ailing Cyclones. At times he is a plastic surgeon helping replace ugly surface skin and other times he is an orthopedic surgeon repairing the skeleton of the rare and beloved cars.

Dr. Cyclone is always working up new replacement parts that are unavailable from other sources. As most of you know, there are a few (some but still not enough) patch panels for the 1968/69 Fairlane, Torino, Talladega bodies but when it comes to the Mercury Cyclones, until there was the Dr., we had none.

Here are the most recent cures produced by Tom at his mysterious midnight laboratory near Atlanta.

Here is a repair piece for the fuel door on a Cyclone.



Here is the fuel door replacement panel getting ready for installation on a Color Code car.



The old rusted out section around the gast door was cut out and the Dr's new replacement panel welded in.



Here is the gas door installation complete.







 

This is the bottom of the tail light panel.







This is the bottom tail light panel installed.



This patch panel is for the core support in the area around the battey.



This is the left hand trunk opening ready for installation.



 

This is the trunk opening patch installed.



This should get everyone excited because it is the die for the passenger side lower rear quarter panel. The Dr. will also be doing the driver side. I already have my order in for a pair of these!



 

 

A close up look at the quarter panel patch die.



Rumor has it that the Dr.’s next cure under study might involve Spoiler II specific parts! If you would like to reach Dr. Cyclone, Tom Wilson, you can do so by phone or text 770-757-1508.

