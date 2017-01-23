Patch Panels for 68/69 Mercury Cyclone

Richard | Jan 23, 2017 | Comments 0

It seems like if you are restoring a Mustang, Camaro or any number of more common muscle cars finding patch panels is not an issue. Heck, you can purchase complete reproduction bodies for many cars today. However, if your taste runs a little more out of the normal Tri-Five Chevy crowd or similar your choice for patch panels means make it or use a salvaged part.

One such car is the 1968/1969 Mercury Cyclones. There are even parts available for its sister car the Ford Fairlane/Torino but nothing for the Cyclone. Why? In 1968 and 1969 Ford built 738,698 Torino and Fairlane cars. During that sime time period Mercury built a total of only 22,771 Cyclones! That is approximately 3% of the total Torino/Fairlane production. Now you understand why no big manufacturer makes interior or body panels for a 68/69 Cyclone. There just is not enough of them left to justify the tooling!

In 1969 only 9,143 Cyclones of all variations were produced. By comparison Ford built 299,824 Mustangs and Chevrolet built 243,085 Camaros. It is not uncommon to hear car show announcers on TV say how rare the 1969 Z28 Camaro is. Well, they built 20,302 Z28 Camaros in 1969. That is just slightly less than all 1968 and 1969 Cyclone production. According to Kevin Marti, there were 503 Mercury Cyclone Spoiler IIs built and 969 Mercury Cyclone Spoilers built for a total of 1,472 cars. That’s it, that’s all!. That means that for every Spoiler or Spoiler II built, Chevrolet built 13.8 1969 Z28s! Drop that fact on your Camaro Z28 loving friends when they tell you how rare their car is.

1968 and 1969 Mercury Cyclone parts have just not been available. This has had the impact of even a lower percentage of the cars being restored. UNTIL NOW!

Dr. Cyclone, Tom Wilson, is a big fan of the Mercury Cyclone. He also makes body restoration panels for WWII B17 airplanes. When he isn’t making parts for the sky he is making them for his growing Cyclone collection. He really likes the Cyclone Spoilers/Spoiler IIs and Color Code cars. (If you want to know more about these Nascar Aero Warriors visit www.TalladegaSpoilerRegistry.com and look around. There is a wealth of information available there.)

Dr. Cyclone as he is known by his Mercury buddies, has already develop many body cures for ailing Cyclones. At times he is a plastic surgeon helping replace ugly surface skin and other times he is an orthopedic surgeon repairing the skeleton of the rare and beloved cars.

Dr. Cyclone is always working up new replacement parts that are unavailable from other sources. As most of you know, there are a few (some but still not enough) patch panels for the 1968/69 Fairlane, Torino, Talladega bodies but when it comes to the Mercury Cyclones, until there was the Dr., we had none.

Here are the most recent cures produced by Tom at his mysterious midnight laboratory near Atlanta.

Rumor has it that the Dr.'s next cure under study might involve Spoiler II specific parts!