History of the Daytona 500; Part 4: Best finish ever…if you are a David Pearson fan!
Richard | Dec 02, 2016 | Comments 0
If you have never been to a Daytona 500 and you have any love for racing you have to go. That and Bristol TN are the two extremes of the sport and both are fantastic. This history of the Daytona 500 provides the novice with some excellent quick background.
This Part 4 of the comic book history provides coverage of the best 500 finish ever, if you are a David Pearson fan.
To be continued; The Conclusion in Part 5
Filed Under: Featured • Racing • Vintage Racing
About the Author: I grew up and lived in Iowa for nearly 40 years before moving to Southern California and now live in Tennessee. I have been into cars since I was old enough to remember. I don't have a brand loyalty although I do prefer American Muscle. As long as it has four wheels on it I get excited. Few men are lucky enough to be able to share their passion for cars with the woman they love. Fortunately, my wife Katriana is also a gear head and many of our activities revolve around the cars. We have a small collection that includes at least one car from each of the Big Three. Katrina prefers all original cars while I like to modify them so we have a few of each. When we aren't playing with cars we are out with our miniature donkeys. You can see more about that part of our lives at http://www.LegendaryFarms.com.