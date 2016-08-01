Project Toronado Fixer Upper is gone.
Richard
You might remember our Project 1966 Olds Toronado; we got it running and fixed a few items without putting any additional money into it and then it went languishing in the corner of the building. Other more exciting things came in and we paid more attention to them. Unexpectedly, we had a fellow who had been looking for just such a car for a long time show up with a 1978 Corvette. He wanted the Toronado and I like Vettes so we swapped titles and we both had smiles on our faces.
Now, we will be starting Project Corvette Fixer Upper. Here are a couple of photos of what we have. It runs and drives great but has a bunch of minor issues and really needs paint. Look for more on Project Corvette in the coming weeks. And, just like with Project Toronado Fixer Upper, if you want the car anytime during the fixer upper phase you are welcome to make an offer or propose a trade!
About the Author: I grew up and lived in Iowa for nearly 40 years before moving to Southern California and now live in Tennessee. I have been into cars since I was old enough to remember. I don't have a brand loyalty although I do prefer American Muscle. As long as it has four wheels on it I get excited. Few men are lucky enough to be able to share their passion for cars with the woman they love. Fortunately, my wife Katriana is also a gear head and many of our activities revolve around the cars. We have a small collection that includes at least one car from each of the Big Three. Katrina prefers all original cars while I like to modify them so we have a few of each. When we aren't playing with cars we are out with our miniature donkeys. You can see more about that part of our lives at http://www.LegendaryFarms.com.