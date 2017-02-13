Garage Art, What Do You Have?
Richard | Feb 13, 2017 | Comments 0
It seems that the term “Man Cave” has been defined by so many examples it can mean almost anything these days. To a car guy it can range from a large beautiful show room full of cars and big screen TV/sound system to a full on machine shop with lifts and all kinds of cool man toys. One common factor in all car guy garages has to be garage art. Again this typically consists of posters, neon light signs and a gas pump. If you are like our friend Alan Miller your space is not complete until you have garage art consisting of the real nose of a vintage Nascar race car from one of your favorite drivers. Alan recently picked up an authentic discarded Lee Roy Yarbrough front end! If not here are some photos for you to drool over.
With all the vintage Nascar race cars out there looking for authentic sheet metal I have no idea how Alan snaked this out from under the nose of those enthusiasts.
This is the real deal nose off of Lee Roy’s 1969 Mercury Cyclone Spoiler II.
It even has the screeded in license plate opening in the bumper.
Do you think these bumps and bruises happen on the race track or in the long lost years since it was on a race car in 1969/70?
Alan has successfully complemented the race car nose with the fender from an extremely limited production car Spoiler II street version of the race car.
Does anyone else have some cool garage art they would like to share with the rest of us regular mortals? If so send it along to rfleener@comcast.net and we will try to get yours posted as well.
About the Author: I grew up and lived in Iowa for nearly 40 years before moving to Southern California and now live in Tennessee. I have been into cars since I was old enough to remember. I don't have a brand loyalty although I do prefer American Muscle. As long as it has four wheels on it I get excited. Few men are lucky enough to be able to share their passion for cars with the woman they love. Fortunately, my wife Katriana is also a gear head and many of our activities revolve around the cars. We have a small collection that includes at least one car from each of the Big Three. Katrina prefers all original cars while I like to modify them so we have a few of each. When we aren't playing with cars we are out with our miniature donkeys. You can see more about that part of our lives at http://www.LegendaryFarms.com.