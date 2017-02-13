Garage Art, What Do You Have?

Richard | Feb 13, 2017 | Comments 0

It seems that the term “Man Cave” has been defined by so many examples it can mean almost anything these days. To a car guy it can range from a large beautiful show room full of cars and big screen TV/sound system to a full on machine shop with lifts and all kinds of cool man toys. One common factor in all car guy garages has to be garage art. Again this typically consists of posters, neon light signs and a gas pump. If you are like our friend Alan Miller your space is not complete until you have garage art consisting of the real nose of a vintage Nascar race car from one of your favorite drivers. Alan recently picked up an authentic discarded Lee Roy Yarbrough front end! If not here are some photos for you to drool over.

With all the vintage Nascar race cars out there looking for authentic sheet metal I have no idea how Alan snaked this out from under the nose of those enthusiasts.

This is the real deal nose off of Lee Roy’s 1969 Mercury Cyclone Spoiler II.

It even has the screeded in license plate opening in the bumper.

Do you think these bumps and bruises happen on the race track or in the long lost years since it was on a race car in 1969/70?

Alan has successfully complemented the race car nose with the fender from an extremely limited production car Spoiler II street version of the race car.