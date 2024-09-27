2012 Boss 302 Laguna Seca Mustang

After much research and consternation, my wife and I decided we wanted a special Mustang. There are literally millions of Mustangs that Ford has delivered to excited new owners. We also agreed that after owning many older classic collector cars we wanted to move up to some newer versions. This began with a 1990 Fox Body 7 UP Convertible and then a 2007 Parnelli Jones Saleen. We were very happy with both of these new additions to our collection. Therefore we thought why not one more? Our initial thoughts ran in the direction of a slightly used version with maybe 12,000 to 25,000 miles so we could feel good about driving it. After looking around and driving some Boss 302 we knew that is what we wanted. Unfortunately, everything we looked at did not come up to our standards of condition. The price differences between low low mileage versions vs cars with more were not that great. We were also having trouble locating a black 2012 Laguna Seca. As soon as one would show up it would be sold.

Just as I was ready to hook up the trailer and head out to look at a good prospect in Iowa, one that we had our eye on but sold came back on the market. Some quick phone calls and emails with detailed photos suggested this was one we wanted. The price was a bit higher than we wanted to pay but it only had 80 original miles! We had agreed on getting a car with more miles but purchasing a virtually new car for the price of a well used version was just too good to pass up. The seller and I agreed to a price, subject to my inspection when I showed up to take delivery.

We are in Tennessee and the LS was in North Carolina. It took a couple of days to get my schedule rearranged and I was off. It was less than a day’s drive so I was able to inspect the car and agree it was all it was represented to be and it was a deal. We agreed I would return early the next day take the seller to a branch of our bank and close the deal.

I honestly had a difficult time sleeping in the motel that night, I wanted it in my trailer ASAP but I knew it was safer in his garage than in my trailer for the night. Early the next morning I took it for a test drive and afterward, we headed to the bank. The Boss was loaded and off we were, back to TN.

No Back Seat Production Number 525 Under 100 Miles

The car, with its unusual paint scheme, may not be for everyone but we find it perfect. It represents what it is, a race car for the street. Parnelli Jones was also involved with Ford’s development of the car. When he tested the LS production test vehicles at the Laguna Seca race track he also had his Championship winning Boss 302 1970 Mustang race car to compare it to. He actually turned faster laps in the 2012 Laguna Seca street car than in his original 1970 Trans Am Mustang race car!

Because the car had so few miles and is a future very collectible vehicle I decided I was going to fully document the markings and stickers on the car. Today, show cars, and concourse cars are often documented with reproduction factory markings and stickers. These are often difficult to document and reproduce. I hope that by taking these photos I might help some future show judges and owners correctly duplicate what Ford was doing in 2012. I have included a few of these photos to show the variety of marking types and where they were used. I was shocked at the number of them and where some were located. These examples far exceed what you will find on cars from the 50s, 60s and 70s.

Our immediate plans are to detail the car slightly, drive it very little, and show it for a year or so. It will then be used moderately. It will never be a daily driver (none of our collector cars are, but all are driven) but it was designed to be a track car so a little street use will be good for it. In my younger days, it would be seeing a few track days but today, I don’t think it is best for me or the car.