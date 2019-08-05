Lee Roy Yarborough Tribute Race Car

In New Zealand

For those of you who have not had the pleasure of meeting any Kiwi car guys from New Zealand you have been missing out. These people love American cars and are every bit as car crazy as we all are. There is a group we are friends with that are hard core Ford/Mercury Aero cars guys who regularly visit the US during their “Down Under” New Zealand winter. This just happens to be our summer.

They have attended the last couple of Tim Wellborn’s Aero Car Reunions and have visited our home on more than one occasion. Cam Crawford and, as Cam calls them, the Fabulous Pegler Brothers, Andrew and Robert, are the ring leaders.

This article is a copy sent to me by Robert Pegler. It is from a New Zealand magazine, TheMotorHood.com Check out their web site for what’s happening in New Zealand’s auto community.

Cam’s build is fantastic and would be a welcome addition to any fast car guys garage. Here is a photo of what he started with.

If you are having trouble reading some of the text in the article try clicking on the image and then again on the larger image. If you have no luck and want to read the article in full send me and email request at rfleener@comcast.net and I will send you the article as a PDF.