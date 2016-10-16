Motion Performance Camaro?

Richard | Oct 16, 2016 | Comments 0

We recently ran an article on the Motion Performance cars and some of their ads. That article generated a contact from a reader who would like to remain anonymous who has what he believes to be a 1969 Motion Camaro. It could be a Baldwin Motion car or a Motion conversion on a customer’s Camaro. The parts look right and the build looks right but is it the real deal?

He forwarded some photos in hopes that someone might recognise the car. It was originally a Texas car but was found in the NE and appears to have been drag raced for many years.

If you have any photos of this car or remember it from back in the day please contact me at rfleener@comcast.net. If by any chance you have photos please send those along as well.