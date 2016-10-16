Motion Performance Camaro?
Richard | Oct 16, 2016 | Comments 0
We recently ran an article on the Motion Performance cars and some of their ads. That article generated a contact from a reader who would like to remain anonymous who has what he believes to be a 1969 Motion Camaro. It could be a Baldwin Motion car or a Motion conversion on a customer’s Camaro. The parts look right and the build looks right but is it the real deal?
He forwarded some photos in hopes that someone might recognise the car. It was originally a Texas car but was found in the NE and appears to have been drag raced for many years.
If you have any photos of this car or remember it from back in the day please contact me at rfleener@comcast.net. If by any chance you have photos please send those along as well.
Filed Under: Asking You • Barn Find • Featured • Racing
About the Author: I grew up and lived in Iowa for nearly 40 years before moving to Southern California and now live in Tennessee. I have been into cars since I was old enough to remember. I don't have a brand loyalty although I do prefer American Muscle. As long as it has four wheels on it I get excited. Few men are lucky enough to be able to share their passion for cars with the woman they love. Fortunately, my wife Katriana is also a gear head and many of our activities revolve around the cars. We have a small collection that includes at least one car from each of the Big Three. Katrina prefers all original cars while I like to modify them so we have a few of each. When we aren't playing with cars we are out with our miniature donkeys. You can see more about that part of our lives at http://www.LegendaryFarms.com.