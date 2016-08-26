Project Corvette For Sale
Richard | Aug 26, 2016 | Comments 0
As with all of our Project Cars, they are for sale at anytime. Before we jump into our most recent Project Car the 1978 Corvette Silver Anniversary year we wanted to let our visitors have a chance to take it home for their own project. As the Corvette progresses the investment in time and parts will mean the price will be going up.
This is a 1978 Corvette in Mahogany paint and matching interior. It is an automatic L-48 with PS, PB, Air and PW with a brand new high end stereo and amp. The tires are good and the wheels will easily polish out. It drives real well but needs a PW switch installed and issue with the headlights resolved and a repaint.
I have a set of wire wheels for the car if you are interested as well as a Weiand aluminum intake and 1980 L-82 heads.
We are asking $7,750 in as is condition.
I will entertain a possible trade if it perks my interest.
Contact me at rfleener@comcast.net.
