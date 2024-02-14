1963-1967 Corvette Neon Clock

I recently acquired and then restored this rare C2 (1963-1967) Stingray Corvette neon clock. From what is handwritten on the face of the clock, this is number 27 of only 67 made! As you can see in the photo below it is dated 6/27/1991 and signed by the builder. It is my understanding the clock was purchased at the Corvette Bloomington event in 1991. The clock is reasonably large as you can see in the photo with my 67 Corvette. I love it and it is a terrific addition to my man cave collection.

Can anyone help with the name of the artist who signed the clock?

The hash marks on the outside of the clock face rotate with the second hand!

I would like to talk with others who might have one of these clocks and anyone who can help establish a value for it for insurance purposes. Contact me at rfleener@comcast.net. From my research, it also appears the artist/clock maker made other themed clocks like this one. I found an image of an Indy 500 clock which is very similar.

This is NOT my clock. It is simply an image I found when looking for information on the one I have.