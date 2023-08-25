Cruisin’ the Coast Auction

VICARI’S 26TH ANNUAL BILOXI COLLECTOR CAR AUCTION SET FOR

OCTOBER 4-7 DURING MISSISSIPPI’S CRUISIN’ THE COAST®

HARVEY, LA -Vicari Auctions will hold its 26th annual Collector Car Auction October 4-7, 2023 at the Mississippi Coliseum & Convention Center, 2350 Beach Blvd., Biloxi, MS, during Cruisin’ the Coast®.

For the fourth time, Cruisin’ the Coast was voted America’s Best Car Event, according to USA Today’s “10Best.com.” After several weeks of online public voting, Cruisin’ the Coast came in first place in the car show category of the USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards for 2022. Cruisin’ the Coast is a week-long, family friendly series of events including: cruise-ins, swap meets, and live bands that take place in 12 cities located along Highway 90 in three Mississippi Gulf Coast counties.

“Everyone who attends our Biloxi Auction for the first time says they’ve been missing out all these years,” said Pete Vicari, owner of Vicari Auction Company. “We invite all collector car and automotive enthusiasts to attend our October auction on the coast, where consignors can choose between placing a reserve or no reserve on their vehicle.”

Headlining the auction this year is a rare, specially built 1953 Buick Skylark convertible. Commissioned by General Motors’ styling chief, the legendary Harvey Earle, it is one of only 1,690 Skylark’s produced during the 1953 model year. Finished in factory majestic white paint with a luxurious fine grain black and white pleated leather interior, its black folding soft top stows neatly behind the rear seat. It is equipped with a “Nail Head” overhead valve, 322 cubic inch V-8 engine that puts out 188 horsepower through a Dynaflow automatic transmission.

“This exceptional Skylark has been meticulously restored and kept in climate-controlled storage until it goes up for sale at our October auction,” explained Vicari. “We will be presenting a wide variety of vehicles, many at no reserve, and each morning, we’ll kick off the sale with an outstanding selection of memorabilia and automotive collectibles.”

In addition to the Buick Skylark convertible, a rare numbers-matching 1966 Chevrolet Impala station wagon with a 427 cubic inch V-8 engine and factory 4-speed transmission that underwent a complete frame-off restoration will also be offered. The Impala wagon comes with the original Protect-O-Plate, brochure with color chart and the original Chevrolet catalog.

More than 600 specialty vehicles will be available at Vicari’s 26th Annual Biloxi Collector Car Auction. Interested consignors may contact the friendly Vicari Auction team by phone: 504-264-2277 or email: info@vicariauciton.com.

General admission is $20 (age 10 and under is free with a paid adult). Standard bidder registration is $150 and includes one bidder badge and one guest badge with access to the bidding floor valid for all auction days. Gates open at 8:30 a.m. with the auction starting at 10:00 a.m. Hotel reservations can be made through MS Gulf Coast Hotel Reservations at: 1-888-388-1006.

For additional information, visit: https://vicariauction.com/

Gates open daily at 8:30 a.m.

Auction begins at 10:00 a.m. Auction time ending varies.

General Admission: $20 (age 10 and under free with a paid adult)

Bidder Registration is $150 and includes one bidder badge and one guest badge with access to the bidding floor for all auction days. A special bidder seating section is offered.

Vehicle fee to consign: varies on day and time of day. The consignment form is on the website.

The Memorabilia sale is on Wednesday exclusively. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, memorabilia sales begin before the cars at 10 a.m. for approximately one hour. Memorabilia is not sold on Proxibid, you must be there in person to bid on those items.

Livestream: Live.VicariAuction.com