Aero Car Event In Auburn IN

Vintage NASCAR Display

This is the actual race car driven by Bobby Isaac in 1970 and won the NASCAR Championship.

A new event has just been announced. If you are a NASCAR fan and especially if you like the 1969/1970 Aero Cars you need to attend this one. The 1969 Ford Talladega, Mercury Cyclone Spoiler and Spoiler II cars along with the 1969 Dodge Daytona and 1970 Plymouth Superbird Aero Cars have been invited to participate in the grand opening of the very special vintage NASCAR race car exhibit at the National Auto and Truck Museum in Auburn Indiana over Labor Day Weekend! They expect a crowd of 250,000 people to attend the annual Auburn Cord Duesenberg Museum activities. Those activities will start on Wednesday, August 30th, and run through Saturday, September 2nd. Those activities will include a car show, cruise in, and more. On Sunday the vintage NASCAR race cars will parade down the street with the Pace Cars being the first production Talladega, and the first production Charger 500! Just to hear the roar of those vintage NASCAR engines on open city streets is worth the trip. The regular production street Aero Cars will follow in the parade and join the race cars on display in downtown Auburn before returning to the museum.

There are many more details to follow but make sure to mark your calendars to join us in Auburn for Labor Day Weekend 2023! More details will follow as soon as we get them.

If you have an authentic vintage NASCAR that you would like to loan to the NATMUS collection, please let me know at rfleener@comcast.net.

Looking forward to seeing you there!

