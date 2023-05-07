1970 Trans Am Racing

Back in 1966 until 1972 NASCAR was challenged as America’s favorite form of racing. Arguably the Trans Am Series, in its original format, was short lived but could have changed NASCAR forever if it had continued. This road racing series featured the pony cars which first appeared with the introduction of the 1965 Mustang. With the Camaro and Firebird joining the mix in 1967, the American Motors Javelin in 1968, and the new Barracuda and Challenger in 1970 every one of the Big Three plus AMC were represented. Now the racing could begin. The cars were basically stock production cars with racing modifications. All parts used on the cars had to have factory production numbers. Engines were limited to 302 cubic inches and had to be based on factory production vehicles. This gave birth to the street racers the Z28, Boss 302, Cuda TA, and Challenger RT.

1970 Challenger TA

The pony cars were extremely popular with the younger generation. The youth of America wanted excitement and the car manufacturers wanted to give them some 4-wheeled fun.

Muscle cars were being produced at the same time. These intermediate sized cars raced in NASCAR, but Pony cars could not. The Trans Am Series provided a place for these popular smaller cars to stretch their legs. Brand loyalty was strong and the racing was competitive. In 1973 the first of many major rules modifications changed the series forever. Porsches and similar competitors were added to the racing field and dominated. It was no fun for Pony car owners to go to races and watch their cars get beat. As the rules changed the race cars began to look less and less like the cars that were in the showroom. Buyers no longer felt like they could go to a dealership and buy the same car they saw at the race track. The Trans Am series is still around but has little in common with the original 1966-1972 seasons.

Mustang Boss 302

I was a big fan of this kind of racing. I long for something similar today but I am afraid it will never be. Check out this video of what was, and a hint at what could have been.