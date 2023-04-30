Trans Am History

Car StoriesFeaturedRacingTrans Am CarsVintage Racing

Richard Send an email 3 days ago
Trans Am racing, at one time was one of the most popular racing series in the Country. NASCAR was big in the SE but Trans Am was arguably more popular everywhere else. It was a time when virtually every young person wanted to own and drive a Pony car. Beginning in 1966 through 1972 the Trans Am series was the place where the Big Three could attract these young buyers.

In this video, Jay Leno and Mike Joy do a great job of explaining the racing series and more importantly, the cars that raced in it. The initial Trans Am rules required a production sporty car with an engine not exceeding 302 Cubic Inches. The Trans Am race series is the reason the Ford Mustang Boss 302, Chevy Camaro Z28, Plymouth Barracuda TA, Dodge Challenger RT, and American Motors (AMC) Javelin were built!

Next up we will have some actual vintage Trans Am racing footage. In the meantime check one of these out, Click Here.

