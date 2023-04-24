Old Race Cars on Display

Many of us look back to the “good old days” when actual factory production cars raced in NASCAR. In the very beginning, racers actually bought their cars from the local new car dealer. This led to slightly modified production-based race cars. If you are like me, you are enthralled with these older race warriors. Many times these cars would even still have their factory-correct paint colors. Old Car Weekly Magazine is one of my go-to magazines for great stories and images. They have just announced a fantastic Exhibit of vintage NASCAR race cars and related items in Auburn IN. Many of you are probably already familiar with the name Al Rogers (see his Bio below). He is one of the leading photographers for rare muscle cars. If you have been to a big car show, you have probably seen Al. He is deeply involved with this exhibit and responsible for obtaining most, if not all, of the cars in the Exhibit.

If you have ever been in or near Auburn, Indiana, and have not visited the Auburn Cord Museum shame on you! It has some of the most beautiful cars you will ever see. Directly behind this museum is another terrific car museum you might have overlooked. It is the home of this new vintage NASCAR exhibition. It is the National Car and Truck Museum (NATMUS), among other rare vehicles you will find a fully restored GM Futureliner. That alone is worth the time and cost of admission. Put NATMUS on your bucket list!

Barry and his Benny Parsons winning race car.

Here is a link to learn more about the first step in what will likely be a growing display of vintage NASCAR vehicles!

A friend of ours, Barry Miller, owns the yellow Ford Benny Parsons race car. It is one of the first cars in the exhibit! Congratulations Barry.

Here is a link to the official announcement of all the details of this very special growing collection.

The display will not be limited to just the race cars of NASCAR. You can also see the very first Charger 500 which is a Hemi and is an original, unrestored dream machine! This historical vehicle is the street version that made the 1969 Charger 500 race car possible.

Click here to see latest addition to the museum.

I have had several conversations with Al about this exhibit and rest assured there is much more to come! Things that will make you want to attend and maybe, just maybe we can give you a good excuse to make a special trip to Auburn! Stay tuned.

Al Rogers Bio