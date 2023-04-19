1970 Chevelle vs 1970 Camaro

Comparing the 1970 Chevy Chevelle SS and the 1970 Chevy Camaro Z28

The Camaro and Chevelle — both from Chevrolet — are two of the most popular muscle cars in automotive history. The Chevelle had a short production stint from 1964 to 1972 but remains a household name. The Camaro, introduced in 1967, was meant to compete against the famous Ford Mustang. Both cars exceeded all expectations and carved out their own legacies. Let’s look at each vehicle and see why they have remained relevant over the years.

1970 Chevy Chevelle SS

The 1970 Chevelle was arguably the most successful model in the entire Chevelle production run. The SS version was the cherry on the top of the line. When GM lifted its maximum 400 cubic-inch displacement ban on midsize cars, Chevy responded with the famous “Big Block” 396-cubic inch enigne and later added several versions of the even larger 454-cubic inch displacement V-8 engine. This monster “rat” engine maxed out at a customer pleasing 450 horsepower. At the time, this engine was arguably the peak of muscle car machinery.

1970 Chevelle SS Convertible

The 1970 Chevelle was available in multiple models — a standard two door Malibu and four-door sedan, station wagon and the iconic SS. For the SS two primary transmission options were available upon initial release — a Rock Crusher four-speed or a Turbo 400 automatic. If you were a diehard racer you could step up to the top engine, 454 LS6, which packed a punch in its own right at 450 horsepower. Some modest six-cylinder engines were also available in the non-SS models with the 350 cubic-inch workhorse engine being the standard power in the SS.

The basic Chevelle models had a rather typical gauge cluster while the SS model had a more racy look with multiple functional round gauges. The sedan’s modernized interior design, complete with trim vinyl bench seats for six, helped it gain relevance among families. Although the bench seat was standard in the Chevelle SS, the bucket seats were optional, giving the Chevelle SS a more racecar feel. The upgraded suspension of the Chevelle SS provided a firmer ride and better handling than its non-SS cousins. The SS, even with its top performing engines, remained an excellent driver.

In 1970 the 396/325 HP Chevelle SS with automatic, air conditioning, bucket seats, power windows, and cowl induction hood would be approximately $3900.00 plus tax. The 454 LS6 option at the time was approximately $300.

The 1970 Chevelle SS is one of the most popular collector vehicles today. Although only a handful of models remain in prime condition, with the right options they can sell for up to $1.2 million at auction. However, driver quality versions car me found in the $40,000 – $50,000 range. Like all muscle cars, condition, options, and rarity make a significant impact on the price and desirability. This muscle car has increased its value to the present day, and rightfully so. It’s a masterclass in appearance and performance.

Image Credit: Anna Brown via Unsplash

1970 Chevy Camaro Z28

1970 Camaro Z28

The 1970 Camaro marked the beginning of the second generation Camaro, which included the performance and dress up versions SS, RS and Z28 model. For many enthusiasts the second generation was more mature and European in design than the more traditional design of the first gen. The 1970 Z28 is considered by many enthusiasts as the best ever made although a large percentage of collectors have historically preferred the first generation. Just recently, performance oriented collectors have discovered what a great car the second generation of Camaro really is with the Z28 at the top of the heap.

The 1970 Z28 is famous for its four two -barrel 350-cubic inch displacement LT1 V-8 engine. This engine, was also available in the 1970 Corvette,. It is a timeless small block, “Mouse” engine, with solid lifters, aluminum pistons, big valves and a hot cam. The heavy-duty M21, “Rock Crusher”, four-speed was another popular option for the Z28.

1970 Camaro Rally Sport

Its 780-cubic feet per minute Holley four-barrel carburetor is a tad weaker than the Chevelle’s 800-cubic feet per minute four-barrel. This engine maxed out at 360 horsepower, slightly less than the Chevelle SS.

The 1970 Z28 also provided enough low-end torque for Chevy to finally offer an automatic transmission option. This, combined with firm underpinnings and top-of-the-line Polyglas tires, made 1970 Camaros exceptional at handling sharp turns. This advantage also helped them stay relevant in the racing scene to the present day. The small block, lighter engine, also made the Z28 a better handling car than its SS 396 Camaro cousin.

The Z28 and SS options were performance options. The RS option was a aesthetic option that could be added to any Camaro model.

Non-Ralley Sport front end.

The classic hood, decklid striping and sleek black grille raised the standard for what a sports car should look like off the assembly line. A rear spoiler was also standard on the Z28 and remains a popular Camaro feature today. Although the non-RS Z28 was lighter and preferred by racers, the RS Z28 with its split bumper configuration was the favorite for most.

The 1970 Camaro SS rolled with a big-block engine like the Chevelle SS. It had a different hood design from the other Camaro models to accommodate the massive motor and unique exterior details like the SS emblems on the body and wheels.

The 1970 RS included a new nose and bumper treatment, round front parking lights and hidden wiper blades. The RS could also accommodate the standard 250-cubic inch straight six-cylinder, the 307-cubic inch V8 and the two-barrel 350-cubic inch V8.

Another important feature that carried over to the second generation without a change was the Camaro’s 108-inch wheelbase. Otherwise, the standard coupe model underwent massive changes. The new coupe body was an instant hit and finally posed a legitimate threat to the Mustang’s throne atop the muscle car world.

The second generation 1970 Camaro could be purchased new with a six cylinder engine all the way up to the 375 HP 396 engine. The MSRP started at $2749 for the six cylinder. The Z28 with basic options would run in the high three thousand and higher. Today, these Z28s are valued hand in hand with the Chevelle SS.

Different Performance, Equal Impact

Although the Chevelle and Camaro from 1970 had different strengths in their performance, they both had an equally important impact on the automotive industry. The Chevelle SS introduced a new level of power and aggression, while the Camaro Z28 became a true rival to the Mustang and a pop culture icon. Chevy’s designers outdid themselves with both models.

Author Bio

Jack Shaw is a lifelong car enthusiast and the senior editor for Modded.com. He’s spent the last five years studying and writing about cars. When he’s not writing, he can be found tinkering with his own car and driving it across the country.