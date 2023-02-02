FeaturedRacingVintage Racing

Sterling Marlin Daytona 500 Winner, Part 1

You are about to read a comic book from 1991 about a well loved NASCAR driver, Sterling Marlin. He was not one of the biggest winners of NASCAR, but he won the Daytona 500 two years in a row! He is a Tennessee boy who got his start at the Nashville State Fairgrounds Track. When his career in NASCAR ended, he returned to that same historical track racing with the same pit crew members who worked with him before he became famous. He remained competitive for many years, with fans loving every lap he made. My wife and I have an autographed Sterling Marlin racing suit hanging in our family room. He signed it after one of his races at the Nashville Fairgrounds.

This old comic tells how Sterling got started in racing with the help of his NASCAR racing father, Coo Coo Marlin.

Click Here for the rest of the story…not yet published.

Richard

I grew up and lived in Iowa for a good portion of my life before moving to Southern California. After 20+ years we now live outside Nashville Tennessee. I have been into cars since I was old enough to remember. I don't have a brand loyalty although I do prefer American Muscle especially the 1969/1970 NASCAR Aero Cars. (Check out our other web site at www.TalladegaSpoilerRegistry.com site) As long as it has four wheels and an engine I get excited. Few men are lucky enough to be able to share their passion for cars with the woman they love. Fortunately, my wife, Katriana, is also a gear head and many of our activities revolve around the cars. We have a small collection that includes at least one car from each of the Big Three. It includes a Best of Show winner, a survivor, a driver with lots of patina and several others. Katrina prefers all original cars while I like to modify them so we have a few of each. When we aren't playing with cars we are out working with or showing our miniature donkeys. You can see more about that part of our lives at http://www.LegendaryFarms.com.

