Sterling Marlin Daytona 500 Winner, Part 1

You are about to read a comic book from 1991 about a well loved NASCAR driver, Sterling Marlin. He was not one of the biggest winners of NASCAR, but he won the Daytona 500 two years in a row! He is a Tennessee boy who got his start at the Nashville State Fairgrounds Track. When his career in NASCAR ended, he returned to that same historical track racing with the same pit crew members who worked with him before he became famous. He remained competitive for many years, with fans loving every lap he made. My wife and I have an autographed Sterling Marlin racing suit hanging in our family room. He signed it after one of his races at the Nashville Fairgrounds.

This old comic tells how Sterling got started in racing with the help of his NASCAR racing father, Coo Coo Marlin.

Click Here for the rest of the story…not yet published.