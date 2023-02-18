Book ReviewFeaturedRacing

Daytona 500 History in a Comic Book; Part 1

I recently came across some old comic books with a focus on NASCAR. One of the books that most interested me immediately was Daytona 500 Story. It was published in May of 1991. It is a rather basic review of the creation of and the history of the Daytona 500. Although it is very basic it is obvious it served as a introduction to the Daytona 500 for people who were getting into NASCAR racing but did not know much about the 500 other than it was the first race of the year and it was a big deal.

I will publish the comic book of the Daytona 500 story in its entirety over the next few weeks. If you enjoy this let me know and I will bring out some of the other comic books that covered the drivers.

The Daytona 500 Story; Part 1, the Beginning

daytonacoverscan_20161116-2
scan_20161116-3 scan_20161116-4 scan_20161116-5

To Be Continued, See Part 2

Richard

