CorvetteFeaturedMan Cave

C2 Corvette Clock

Have you ever seen one of these?

Richard Send an email 11 hours ago
0 2 1 minute read

I recently acquired and then restored this rare C2 Stingray Corvette clock. From what is hand written on the face of the clock, this is number 27 of only 67 made. As you can see in the photo below it is dated 6/27/1991 and signed by the builder. It is my understanding the clock was purchased at the Corvette Bloomington event in 1991. The clock is reasonably large as you can see in the photo with my 67 Corvette. I love it and it is a terrific addition to my man cave collection.

Can anyone help with the name of the artist who signed the clock?
The hash marks on the outside of the clock face rotate with the second hand!

I would like to talk with others who might have one of these clocks and anyone who can help establish a value for it for insurance purposes. Contact me at rfleener@comcast.net. There also appears to have been other themed clocks like this one. I found an image of an Indy 500 clock which is very similar.

This is NOT my clock. It is simply an image I found when looking for information on the one I have.
Tags
Richard Send an email 11 hours ago
0 2 1 minute read
Show More

Richard

I grew up and lived in Iowa for a good portion of my life before moving to Southern California. After 20+ years we now live outside Nashville Tennessee. I have been into cars since I was old enough to remember. I don't have a brand loyalty although I do prefer American Muscle especially the 1969/1970 NASCAR Aero Cars. (Check out our other web site at www.TalladegaSpoilerRegistry.com site) As long as it has four wheels and an engine I get excited. Few men are lucky enough to be able to share their passion for cars with the woman they love. Fortunately, my wife, Katriana, is also a gear head and many of our activities revolve around the cars. We have a small collection that includes at least one car from each of the Big Three. It includes a Best of Show winner, a survivor, a driver with lots of patina and several others. Katrina prefers all original cars while I like to modify them so we have a few of each. When we aren't playing with cars we are out working with or showing our miniature donkeys. You can see more about that part of our lives at http://www.LegendaryFarms.com.

Related Articles

Daytona 500 History in a Comic Book; Part 1

4 days ago

Bobby Darin’s DiDia 150

2 weeks ago

Sterling Marlin, Part 2

2 weeks ago

Sterling Marlin Daytona 500 Winner, Part 1

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button