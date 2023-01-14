1969 AMC AMX Prototype

The AMC AMX was a very short lived sports/muscle car. It hit show rooms in 1968 as a two seat sports car that challenged the Corvette as America’s Sports Car. However, by 1971 it was gone in its original configuration and continued on as an option package on the much larger Javelin platform. In 1969 I went into a AMC dealership to order my AMX dream car. Before signing the paperwork I came to the realization that Uncle Sam and his Draft was about to put an end to my freedom. I tore up the order form but eventually decades later I restored and enjoyed the car I was about to order many years prior.

In those times, if you wanted to know more about new cars you had to rely on car magazines or, on rare occasions, the seldom found car show on TV that did road tests. Below is one such road test. The AMX used in this broadcast was not a production car. You will notice many differences from the showroom floor examples. This car is a preproduction 1969 prototype or test mule.

Some of the AMX race cars at MCACN 2019.

In truth, these were not true competition for the Corvette. The new C3 Corvettes were also introduced in 1968 and were very capable sports cars but were aimed at a different, more affluent demographic. Available 427 cubic inch V8, T-Tops and convertibles plus a strong historical reputation made for a tuff challenge for the AMX.

The Corvette with its independent rear suspension was strong on the road course. The AMX was a real contender at the drag strip. I can speak from experience, when the unique solid axel rear suspension was set up correctly, it could leave the line hard and straight as an arrow!

Not a road test, but our video below is a driving experience in our 1969, 390 V8, 4-speed with factory air is also provided. Since this video was done the AMX was sold to make way for other toys. Although our garage is full, I still love AMXs and would someday hope to add a BIG BAD AMX in green to our collection!