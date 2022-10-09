Ernst Collection 2022

We have visited the Clifford Ernst collection several times over the years. Even though it has not changed a great deal since our first visit in 2009, it remains a favorite to visit. This week (early October 2022), we noticed that his COPO Camaro collection was smaller and there were many of the same cars but there were also some new ones. When I got back from the visit I realized that some of the cars in this great collection I had overlooked before. I am not sure if my taste have changed or if, in the past, I was so taken by the massive collection of COPO Camaros I just didn’t give the other cars the attention they deserved.

It felt like the number of cars was down slightly but the quality remained at an extremely high level. It was hard, if not impossible to find a flaw on any of the high end cars. Some were extremely rare and desirable.

Below are some of the new photos from our most recent visit to the Ernst Collection.

1934 Ford 3 Window Hot Rod

1934 Ford 3 Window Hot Rod



1964 Corvette

1971 Corvette 454









1930 Ruxton

1936 Dodge Pickup

1936 Dodge Pickup

1936 Dodge Pickup









COPO Camaro Prototype

1958 Chevy Impala

Pontiac Catalina Heavy Duty, one of 75 built.

Pontiac Catalina Heavy Duty, one of 75 built.

Super Charged T-Bird

Super Charged T-Bird

Super Charged T-Bird

1964 Corvette

1964 Corvette

1964 Corvette



1969 Yenko 427ci-450HP Nova one of 27 built in 1969.



Packard

Packard

1970 Shelby Convertible