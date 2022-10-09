Ernst Collection 2022

FeaturedMuseums

We have visited the Clifford Ernst collection several times over the years. Even though it has not changed a great deal since our first visit in 2009, it remains a favorite to visit. This week (early October 2022), we noticed that his COPO Camaro collection was smaller and there were many of the same cars but there were also some new ones. When I got back from the visit I realized that some of the cars in this great collection I had overlooked before. I am not sure if my taste have changed or if, in the past, I was so taken by the massive collection of COPO Camaros I just didn’t give the other cars the attention they deserved.

It felt like the number of cars was down slightly but the quality remained at an extremely high level. It was hard, if not impossible to find a flaw on any of the high end cars. Some were extremely rare and desirable.

Below are some of the new photos from our most recent visit to the Ernst Collection.

  • 1934 Ford 3 Window Hot Rod
  • 1964 Corvette
  • 1971 Corvette 454
  • 1930 Ruxton
  • 1936 Dodge Pickup
  • COPO Camaro Prototype
  • 1958 Chevy Impala
  • Pontiac Catalina Heavy Duty, one of 75 built.
  • Super Charged T-Bird
  • 1964 Corvette
  • 1969 Yenko 427ci-450HP Nova one of 27 built in 1969.
  • Packard
  • 1970 Shelby Convertible
1930 Ruxton
