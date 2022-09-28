The annual Music City MOPAR Show held in Lebanon TN is always a big draw for the MOPAR crowd. Owners and cars from all over Tennessee and neighboring states attend. Even folks from Florida and New Orleans showed up for the 2022 event! Even though we are approximately 30 minutes from the show location it has not always worked into our schedule to attend but this year it did. Unfortunately, after a beautiful week weather wise, the day of the show began with scattered showers. We were determined, so we pulled the Viper out and headed up the road in the rain with weather forecasts predicting sunshine by noon.

At previous shows, there was a large grass field for the show cars but with expansion going on at the Wilson County Fairgrounds where the show is held, the field was no longer available. We were a little confused by the serpentine route into the show area but we were thrilled with the new show area. Fiddler’s Grove, an 1800s village was the new location for part of the show. Vintage iron was parked in parking lots with the newer cars parked between the buildings in the village. As we were driving the Viper we were sent off to find a spot in the village. As it turned out we loved the trees, paved walkways, and atmosphere. We would encourage the Music City MOPAR Club to scatter all the show cars out amongst the vintage buildings next year. It creates a very unique show field that is more family friendly providing great visual backdrops for the cars, shade, plus attractions for young children to learn about old communities as they are learning about cars.

The following are some photos of cars that caught our attention at the show. There were many more but we can not show everything that was cool. Considering the morning rain, there was a great turnout and some very high end customs and restorations present. We are looking forward to the 2023 Show!