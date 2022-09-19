2022 Music City Mustang Club All Ford Show

As soon as you say “Mustang All Ford Show” most people think of modern day Mustang GTs, Shelbys, and other factory hot rod Mustangs. Little do they think of the other Ford products. However, at the 2022 Nashville Music City Mustang Club did an excellent job of bringing in some other interesting Blue Oval products. We have attended such shows in the past put on by other clubs. We drove home with little respect for the club and their judging process. I am NOT condemning all mark sponsored show and have no dislike for Mustangs. Although we do not currently own a Mustang, I have owned and driven different years and models since 1967! my last one was in my possession for over 30 years! However, we do own a number of Fords and show them regularly, locally and nationally.

The Music City Club put on a terrific show, judging was easy, thorough and professional. Of particular respect was the fact that they had two shows in one. The Club cars were parked and judged separately from the non-member cars. Mustangs have become extremely expensive and the judging of Mustangs at national shows has become very competitive.

Although we have owned our 1969 Ford Talladega for approximately 15 years and have driven it extensively, a couple of years ago we decided to freshen it. This involved correcting some non-factory correct items and a deep detailing along with a set of correct white wall old school non-radial tires. This particular car is especially deserving of such attention, it is the first regular production Talladega built. If you want to know more about these cars you can read extensive articles at: www.TalladegaSpoilerRegistry.com.

There were well over 100 high quality cars with, obviously, the largest number being Mustangs with newer Mustangs being in abundance. I have included photos of some of my favorites. We anticipated that our Talladega would be a curiosity but of little real interest to the attendees. We were wrong. There was a nearly constant string of visitors looking the car over and reading our information board. Our goal with taking the car to such a show was to educate and inform other Blue Oval owners about these rare cars. Only approximately 750 cars were ever built with less than 150, of all conditions, being documented by the Registry. The majority of cars in exitance are less than a condition #2.

We had lots of questions from spectators and lots of attention. However, when it came time for class awards we were not called. It was not a surprise but a disappointment. We have put a lot of work and effort into bringing our “Big T” to a level that we think is the appropriate but not pure concourse. As the award’s ceremony came to an end with only one more award to be presented, our names were called as BEST IN SHOW we could not move. We were blown away with such recognition by such a great club and a Mustang Club at that! They truly do appreciate all Fords!

If you haven’t been paying attention to the 1969 Ford Aero Cars such as the Talladega, and Mercury Spoiler II or Spoiler cars, it may be time to do so. Let’s hear about more of these rare Ford Aero cars.

Below are some of my personal picks of cars I liked at the show. There were many more but these are the ones I actually took time to photograph.

































This was my favorite car at the show, it’s a real Shelby built by our friend, Mark Stacey.