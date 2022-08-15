My wife and I love to find car museums when we travel. It is always a challenge to find a good one that is open to the public and open while we are in the area. We recently traveled to the the NW. While visiting Seattle we discovered the America’s Car Muesum in Taccoma Washington. The museum was stimulated by the LaMay family when they donated the family’s collection of cars. Other donations and fund raising provided for the construction and maintenance of the building and collection.

The America’s Car Museum structure is a work of art itself. It is a multi-story building without steps. It is completely ramped making for an easy walk while also providing easy placement of vehicles on every level.

Katrina and I were very fortunate that when we walked in we were treated by a museum volunteer named Tom. He was a wealth of information and entertainment. He stayed with us during our entire tour. I am sure very few visitors receive this level of attention but we certainly appreciated it and learned far more about every car than we could possibly found out from the display signs. Thank you Tom for your assistance!

For us, the first floor as you walk in had a special collection of cars that we adored. Unlike many museums, there is no one special vintage or type of car featured in the collection. Everything from the first cars built through the hand built classics up to muscle cars and race cars are included. You even have an opportunity to race miniature slot cars or try your hand at a racing simulator. Plan on at least two hours to enjoy yourself. If you get hungry or thirsty there is even a restaurant on the upper level which overlooks the main floor. We did just that. The food was reasonable and very tasty. It provides a great place to eat, relax and talk about some of the terrific cars we saw.

I have chosen to feature some of the cars we especially found interesting and then have included a couple of gallery of photos of other cars on display.

Custom Cadilac





























Here are some other cars that caught our attention but there are many more that we simply don’t have room to include in this post.



































































The following car deserves its own collection of photos. It is a Ferrari powered American Motors station wagon. This car is also a Riddler Winner! It is absolutely incredible.