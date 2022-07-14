Car ShowCar StoriesCorvetteFeature CarsFeaturedRacingVintage Racing

SR2 Corvette

1956/57 Race Car

Richard Send an email 1 week ago
0 20 1 minute read

Only three SR2 Corvettes were ever built for racing. I am not going into a lot of detail about the cars. It is much better for you to do your own research on these historically significant cars. Simply put, the first generation (C1) Corvettes were destined to be the only Corvettes due to lack of performance. It was racing that eventually that sold more early Corvettes and kept the car around for us to enjoy today.

The SR2 is arguably one of the major reasons the Corvette survives today. Names like Harvey Earl, Zora Arkus-Duntov , Dr. Dick Thompson and even Smokey Yunick all contributed to its success. Today, all three of the SR2 Corvettes remain in private hands. What you see here is a most remarkable restoration of one of these. It is as seen at the 2022 Eyes On Design Concours D’Elegance held outside Detroit Michigan.

I remember this car from its early days, and it remains one of my favorite Corvettes of all time.

Tags
Richard Send an email 1 week ago
0 20 1 minute read
Show More

Richard

I grew up and lived in Iowa for a good portion of my life before moving to Southern California. After 20+ years we now live outside Nashville Tennessee. I have been into cars since I was old enough to remember. I don't have a brand loyalty although I do prefer American Muscle especially the 1969/1970 NASCAR Aero Cars. (Check out our other web site at www.TalladegaSpoilerRegistry.com site) As long as it has four wheels and an engine I get excited. Few men are lucky enough to be able to share their passion for cars with the woman they love. Fortunately, my wife, Katriana, is also a gear head and many of our activities revolve around the cars. We have a small collection that includes at least one car from each of the Big Three. It includes a Best of Show winner, a survivor, a driver with lots of patina and several others. Katrina prefers all original cars while I like to modify them so we have a few of each. When we aren't playing with cars we are out working with or showing our miniature donkeys. You can see more about that part of our lives at http://www.LegendaryFarms.com.

Related Articles

Eyes on Design 2022

June 22, 2022

1955 Indy 500 Film Highlights

June 12, 2022

SEMA Update on Classic Cars

June 1, 2022

Dodge Viper

May 6, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button