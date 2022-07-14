SR2 Corvette

Only three SR2 Corvettes were ever built for racing. I am not going into a lot of detail about the cars. It is much better for you to do your own research on these historically significant cars. Simply put, the first generation (C1) Corvettes were destined to be the only Corvettes due to lack of performance. It was racing that eventually that sold more early Corvettes and kept the car around for us to enjoy today.

The SR2 is arguably one of the major reasons the Corvette survives today. Names like Harvey Earl, Zora Arkus-Duntov , Dr. Dick Thompson and even Smokey Yunick all contributed to its success. Today, all three of the SR2 Corvettes remain in private hands. What you see here is a most remarkable restoration of one of these. It is as seen at the 2022 Eyes On Design Concours D’Elegance held outside Detroit Michigan.

I remember this car from its early days, and it remains one of my favorite Corvettes of all time.