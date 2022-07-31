The 2022 Eyes on Design car show had an outstanding exhibition of vintage race cars. Among my favorites was an exceptional collection of Corvettes. Below are some of my favorites from the show. My very favorite was the 1959 Corvette XP-87. If you love the 1963 to 1967 Corvette Sting Ray, you have to drool over the original concept race car created by Bill Mitchell. It was raced, won, shown and became Mitchell’s personal daily driver well before the revolutionary Corvette 1963 split window hit the Chevrolet show rooms.











































We previously showed you the equally beautiful SR-3 Corvette. Below are some more of the outstanding Vette historical vintage race cars.

This Don Yenko driven race car was one of the most outstanding restorations of a race car I have ever seen. It is beautiful. I am not sure how many times I walked around it studying every detail.





















This 1954 Corvette race car is known as the Duntov Mule. The original Corvette from 1953 was a six cylinder rather boring sports car. Early on, it was determined a more aggressive and faster car was needed to keep the Corvette in the Chevy lineup. The Duntov Mule was a test bed for future projects.





























There were even some of the more modern Corvette race cars on the field. Although more modern, they were equally attention getting. The first one below remains one of my personal favorites of all time. I remember being at Riverside Raceway in California back when this was the most potent Chevy sports car ever. It was the race that Lyn St. James had a violent crash in the car. Of course the C8 and C5 Corvette race cars are always favorites.