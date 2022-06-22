Eyes on Design 2022

We recently exhibited at the 2022 Eyes On Design car show held annually in Grosse Pointe Shores, MI. Without a doubt this was the most exciting field of cars I have ever seen in one place. Our 1969 Ford Talladega has an excellent restoration and was the first production Talladega off the assembly line but it was humbling to be on a show field with such valuable, rare and outstanding cars. Unlike most car shows, judging was based on design. Hoods, trunks, interiors and undercarriage were not inspected. The judges were looking for overall design of the vehicle. This could mean overall beauty, functional design for aerodynamics or other design elements.

The SR2 was my favorite car at the Eyes On Design but this Sting Ray Racer was a close second.

There were approximately 200 cars on the show field and everyone of them deserved an award but most did not receive one. Our Talladega got a second in class which was beyond an honor considering the cars on the field. Over the next few weeks and months we will go into more depth with the cars that most impressed us. However, with this post we simply want to give your an overview of the competitors. There were cars there that I have wanted to see in person for decades and assumed I would never have the opportunity. On this one day at Eyes On Design, I checked off a bunch of bucket list items!

Here are but a few hints of what we will be showing you in the future!

To add to all the spectacular automobiles on display was the fabulous Edsel Ford Estate that served as home for the show. It sits on the shore of Lake St. Clair providing an atmosphere matching the quality of the top cars on display. Not only are you going to see more cars in future articles, you will also get a tour of the Edsel Ford mansion!