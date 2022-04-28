Automobile CollectablesCar ShowFeature CarsFeaturedMuseums

Mustangs and Shelby’s

American Muscle Car Museum

This is a continuation of our coverage of the American Muscle Car Museum in Melbourne FL. Previously we did overviews of the Museum and its magnificent collection. This time we are taking a look at certain cars in the collection. First up are Mustangs and Shelby Mustangs. Because of the large number of significant cars we are choosing not to do a deep dive on any one car but rather go by brand and model where necessary.

Generally, I prefer the older Mustangs but I must admit that these two special editions (on the floor) are on my bucket list.
Being from the Midwest, I saw a few of these Twister specials on the street. The 428 put some real “power” into this Twister! As you likely know, twister is just another name for tornado. It always seemed strange to me to name a car after a disaster!
Don’t just look at this beautiful 1970 Shelby GT 500 but look behind it to see more including a black and gold vintage Hertz Rent A Racer.
Like a lot of vintage cars, I was not wild about these back in the day but now I am thinking they aren’t all that bad.
This is what started it all for the Mustang. It remains a very popular car with collectors as well as the casual car person.
