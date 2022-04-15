Automobile CollectablesFeaturedMuseums

American Muscle Car Museum, Part 2

Inside the collection

The American Muscle Car Museum is located in Melbourne FL but is not open to the public. Last time we showed you the cars in the lobby of the Museum. This time we are going inside to give you an overview. In a future article we will show you up close images of some of our favorites.

There are nearly 400 cars contained in the Museum. Unlike many museums this one contains a large number of newer collector cars and a large percentage of the collection are cars with under 100 miles on them! As you look over these photos try to pick out specific vehicles that we may cover in more detail in future postings.

There are a lot of MOPARs in this image but look for the Shelby Mustangs and what about a C8 Corvette Convertible? What else can you find? Note that much of the Museum is double stacked with lifts.

Let’s play a game, if you could have just one car from these photos which one would it be?

