We recently visited one of the most spectacular muscle car museums we have ever visited. It is located in Melbourne Florida and is only available for tours during fund raisers. IT IS NOT OPEN TO THE PUBLIC! However, the owner does hold special fund raising events during the year when the general public can visit but the price of admission may be a little steep during such events. It is the American Muscle Car Museum in Melbourne Florida.

This will be the first of a series of articles on the Museum and some of its unbelievable cars. We will start with the lobby! Yes, the lobby (before you even get into the Museum) is a fantastic collection of Ford cars. How about we start with the 2nd generation Ford GTs, one in each color manufactured! Then there is a scattering of 3rd generation Ford GTs in lots of variations. Most of the GTs have less than 20 miles on them!

Then there are the real Shelby Cobras including the most winning Cobra. Oh, and the car collection contains 390 cars. There are 100+ cars with less than 100 original miles, 40+ cars with between 100 to 999 original miles and 30+ cars with between 1,000 to 9,999 original miles. As you stroll through the Museum you will literally see the “Who’s Who” of American Muscle cars.

Next time we will take you inside the Museum for an overview of the variety of cars in the collection.