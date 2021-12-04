Automobile CollectablesCar StoriesFeature CarsFeatured

Look at what I found when I took our 70 Chevelle SS convertible in for a little work. I was ashamed to park next to this super car, a McLaren Sena. This has an estimated current market value of 1.3 million dollars! Think about that, $1,300,000 for a toy. This is not a realistic commuter car, weekend driver or special day cruiser. This is a race car refined for street use. It is intended to be raced on track days.

Saying this car is unbelievable is like saying a Monster Truck won’t fit in your garage. It is obvious and a significant understatement. How many millions of dollars would you want in your savings account before you would feel comfortable spending $1,300,000 on a weekend toy?

This McLaren features a carbon fiber monocoque body. The engine has 659 BHP that takes the car from 0-124 MPH in 6.8 seconds. It has a 208 top speed. The car received its name from Ayrton Senna a 3 time World Champion.

To me the car looks like an F1 race car with two seats and a full body. The intelligent wind cheating electronic body panels are beyond description.

