MCACN 2021

We recently attended the 2021 Muscle Car And Corvette Nationals (MCACN) in Chicago. It was the weekend prior to Thanksgiving, which is a terrible time to travel north with a trailer and crowded big city. It takes a fantastic car show to make it worthwhile and the 2021 MCACN did not disappoint in quality show cars. There were approximately 560 of the best muscle cars in America on display. The Oldsmobile 442 W30 cars were one of the big features. I think every one built must have been there. I saw multiple time more of them there than I have ever seen my entire life.

Below are just a few of the photos of the cars that got my attention. I will feature many of these on this website in the future. The quality of the cars at MCACN is beyond description. It is next to impossible to read the story boards on every car there, but when I did stop to read one, it never failed to blow my mind on the car’s history.

  • Marty Burke 1969 Mercury Cyclone Spoiler SCJ
  • 12000 original miles SS
  • Mustang 2 show car, we will do an extensive report on this car in the near future.
  • This was wild, it is the full size and exact model that many of us built back in the day. We will do a complete report on this car very soon.
  • This is a survivor, very low miles Dodge Daytona custom.
  • Ford GT lightweight, more to come on this one.
  • Check out the big Road Runner sticking its head out of the hood.
  • Calloway Corvette, love this look.
  • It is the Muscle Car and Corvette Nationals, so there were lots of Corvettes of all ages.
  • Most winning C2 Factory Corvette owned by John Justo going to auction at MECUM Kissimmee 2022
  • There will little car go carts everywhere at the show.
  • This fantastic El Camino was a high school class build. More on this one in the future.
  • Another big and little.
  • The color is not accurate, this was closer to Hugger Orange and was a special dealer paint code done on the west coast back in the day.
  • Customs are not usually found at MCACN but when they are they are great.
  • This custom built little Hurst was my favorite little car
  • This restomod 62 Vette was exceptional
