MCACN 2021

We recently attended the 2021 Muscle Car And Corvette Nationals (MCACN) in Chicago. It was the weekend prior to Thanksgiving, which is a terrible time to travel north with a trailer and crowded big city. It takes a fantastic car show to make it worthwhile and the 2021 MCACN did not disappoint in quality show cars. There were approximately 560 of the best muscle cars in America on display. The Oldsmobile 442 W30 cars were one of the big features. I think every one built must have been there. I saw multiple time more of them there than I have ever seen my entire life.

Below are just a few of the photos of the cars that got my attention. I will feature many of these on this website in the future. The quality of the cars at MCACN is beyond description. It is next to impossible to read the story boards on every car there, but when I did stop to read one, it never failed to blow my mind on the car’s history.