1963 Barracuda Fastback Prototype Convertible

Only One Ever Built!

The first Plymouth Barracuda was built and released in 1964 just prior to the first and much acclaimed Ford Mustang. However, the actual story here is about the only 1963 Barracuda built. It was a very special, one of a kind prototype built for a very special woman.

This prototype was a custom factory built convertible/targa roofed 1963 Barracuda. The ONLY 1963 Barracuda built! It seems a Plymouth executive’s wife wanted a fastback but with a convertible top. That is a big request. You also have to remember that they did not release the Barracuda to the public until 1964.

We found this extremely rare car in the private collection of Johnson Horse Power Garage. At first it appeared to be a custom build of a 1964 fastback, but closer examination showed a description of the car and its unique history.

The cloth convertible top seems unusual in today’s hard top targas and T-tops. We assume that they used the soft top because no such hardtop, lift off tops had yet been seen on a production car. The soft top does not slide back but is removed in what appeared to be an awkward process. It also would take up most of the rear storage area while removed. Never the less, it is a very cool car.

