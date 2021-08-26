Who’s Faster Dodge Daytona or Ford Talladega?

I am sure most of you have heard of the custom built 1969 Ford Talladega and Dodge Daytona NASCAR tribute cars built for Bonneville. You may have even seen some of the previous videos on this website or elsewhere. The Garage Shop built these two retro beasts to see what they could do with a few modern tweaks and updates. These are not authentic 1969 clones. However, they do keep the competition between the Talladega and Daytona alive. This time, on the historic Bonneville Salts.

Check out the video below of the two runs with each car exceeding 200 mph on the salt. The drivers are Aaron Brown (Talladega) and Vance Kershner (Daytona).

Check out the video below for the results.

Taking nothing away from these accomplishments, we must look back at history. In 1971 Bobby Isaac, driving his 1969 Dodge Daytona NASCAR race car at Bonneville, set the World Record at 216MPH.